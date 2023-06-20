Steppin’ Out: 2023-06-20

- Lee Dorsey – Yes We Can (Part 1)
- Lee Dorsey – Everything I Do Gohn Be Funky
- Aretha Franklin – My Guy
- Aretha Franklin – You Send Me
- Aretha Franklin – People Get Ready
- Aretha Franklin – Spanish Harlem
- Buddy Miles – Them Changes
- Buddy Miles – Memphis Train
- Buddy Miles – Joe Tex
- The Drifters – On Broadway
- Bobby Hebb – Good, Good Lovin’
- Gladys Knight & The Pips – You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’
- Ruby & The Romantics – We’ll Love Again
- Carmen McRae with The Dixie Flyers – Just A Little Lovin’ (Early In The Morning)
- Millie Jackson – Here You Come Again
- The Meters – Tippi-Toes
