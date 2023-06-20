Steppin’ Out: 2023-06-20

  1. Lee Dorsey – Yes We Can (Part 1)
  2. Lee Dorsey – Everything I Do Gohn Be Funky
  3. Aretha Franklin – My Guy
  4. Aretha Franklin – You Send Me
  5. Aretha Franklin – People Get Ready
  6. Aretha Franklin – Spanish Harlem
  7. Buddy Miles – Them Changes
  8. Buddy Miles – Memphis Train
  9. Buddy Miles – Joe Tex
  10. The Drifters – On Broadway
  11. Bobby Hebb – Good, Good Lovin’
  12. Gladys Knight & The Pips – You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’
  13. Ruby & The Romantics – We’ll Love Again
  14. Carmen McRae with The Dixie Flyers – Just A Little Lovin’ (Early In The Morning)
  15. Millie Jackson – Here You Come Again
  16. The Meters – Tippi-Toes
