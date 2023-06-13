Steppin’ Out: 2023-06-13

Written by on June 13, 2023

  1. Aretha Franklin – See Saw
  2. Muddy Waters – Mannish Boy
  3. Muddy Waters – I’m Ready
  4. Muddy Waters – I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man
  5. Slim Harpo – I got love if you want it
  6. Slim Harpo – Buzz me baby
  7. Chuck Willis – Thunder and Lightnin”
  8. The Isley Brothers – Brown Eyed Girl
  9. The Isley Brothers – Shout (Parts 1 & 2)
  10. Stevie Wonder – Stubborn Kind Of Fellow
  11. Stevie Wonder – uptight (everything’s alright)
  12. Stevie Wonder – signed, sealed, delivered i’m yours
  13. Elmore James – Dust My Broom
  14. Elmore James – Shake Your Moneymaker
  15. James Brown & The Famous Flames – Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag (Part 1) (mono)
  16. Idris Muhammad – Express Yourself
  17. Rick James – Super Freak
  18. Kool and/& The Gang – Celebration
  19. Ernie K. Doe – A Certain Girl
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Environment Show: 2023-06-13

Previous post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-06-13

Current track

Title

Artist