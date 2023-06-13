Steppin’ Out: 2023-06-13

- Aretha Franklin – See Saw
- Muddy Waters – Mannish Boy
- Muddy Waters – I’m Ready
- Muddy Waters – I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man
- Slim Harpo – I got love if you want it
- Slim Harpo – Buzz me baby
- Chuck Willis – Thunder and Lightnin”
- The Isley Brothers – Brown Eyed Girl
- The Isley Brothers – Shout (Parts 1 & 2)
- Stevie Wonder – Stubborn Kind Of Fellow
- Stevie Wonder – uptight (everything’s alright)
- Stevie Wonder – signed, sealed, delivered i’m yours
- Elmore James – Dust My Broom
- Elmore James – Shake Your Moneymaker
- James Brown & The Famous Flames – Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag (Part 1) (mono)
- Idris Muhammad – Express Yourself
- Rick James – Super Freak
- Kool and/& The Gang – Celebration
- Ernie K. Doe – A Certain Girl
