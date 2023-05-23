Steppin’ Out: 2023-05-23

Written by on May 23, 2023

  1. Gloria Jones – Tainted Love
  2. The Donays – Devil In His Heart
  3. Jimmy McGriff – The Bird
  4. Bobbi Humphrey – Fun House
  5. Blue Mitchell – Graffitti Blues
  6. The Tams – Hey Girl, Don’t Bother Me
  7. The Tams – Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy
  8. The Tams – Go Away Little Girl
  9. Swamp Dogg – Total Destruction To Your Mind
  10. Doris Duke – To The Other Woman (I’m The Other Woman)
  11. Swamp Dogg – Mama’s Baby, Daddy’s Maybe
  12. Jean Plum – I Love Him
  13. Ernest Mosley – Woman, You’ll Always Be A Part Of Me
  14. Ken Williams – Thanks For The Laughs
  15. Ed Robinson – Temptation’s ‘Bout To Get Me
