Steppin’ Out: 2023-05-16

Written by on May 16, 2023

  1. MIllie Jackson – My Man, A Sweet Man
  2. Betty Wright – I Am Woman
  3. The Miracles – The Monkey Time
  4. Gladys Knight & The Pips – Make Yours A Happy Home
  5. The Main Ingredient – I’m So Proud
  6. Bobby Womack – Fire And Rain
  7. The Isley Brothers – Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
  8. The Blackbyrds – Do It Fluid
  9. Rasputin Stash – The Devil Made Do It
  10. Bobby Franklin’s Insanity – Bring It On Down To Me (Part 1)
  11. James Brown with the Louie Belson Orchestra – There Was A Time
  12. Marva Whitney/James Brown – Sunny
  13. Lyn Collins – Never Gonna Give You Up
  14. Ann Peebles – Being Here With You
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-05-16

Current track

Title

Artist