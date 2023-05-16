Steppin’ Out: 2023-05-16

- MIllie Jackson – My Man, A Sweet Man
- Betty Wright – I Am Woman
- The Miracles – The Monkey Time
- Gladys Knight & The Pips – Make Yours A Happy Home
- The Main Ingredient – I’m So Proud
- Bobby Womack – Fire And Rain
- The Isley Brothers – Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
- The Blackbyrds – Do It Fluid
- Rasputin Stash – The Devil Made Do It
- Bobby Franklin’s Insanity – Bring It On Down To Me (Part 1)
- James Brown with the Louie Belson Orchestra – There Was A Time
- Marva Whitney/James Brown – Sunny
- Lyn Collins – Never Gonna Give You Up
- Ann Peebles – Being Here With You
