Steppin’ Out: 2023-05-09

  1. Aretha Franklin – It’s Your Thing
  2. The Impressions – Gypsy Woman
  3. The Impressions – It’s All Right
  4. The Impressions – Woman’s Got Soul
  5. The Supremes – Nothing But Heartaches
  6. The Velvelettes – I Can’t Wait Until I See My Baby’s Face
  7. The Marvelettes – The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game
  8. Martha Reeves & The Vandellas – My Baby Loves Me
  9. Ramsey Lewis – That’s The Way Of The World
  10. Richard Tee – Jesus Children Of America
  11. Webster Lewis – Give Me Some Emotion
  12. Earth, Wind, & Fire – Africano
  13. The Blackbyrds – Blackbyrds’ Theme
  14. Ernest Mosley – Woman, You’ll Always Be A Part Of Me
