Steppin’ Out: 2023-05-09

- Aretha Franklin – It’s Your Thing
- The Impressions – Gypsy Woman
- The Impressions – It’s All Right
- The Impressions – Woman’s Got Soul
- The Supremes – Nothing But Heartaches
- The Velvelettes – I Can’t Wait Until I See My Baby’s Face
- The Marvelettes – The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game
- Martha Reeves & The Vandellas – My Baby Loves Me
- Ramsey Lewis – That’s The Way Of The World
- Richard Tee – Jesus Children Of America
- Webster Lewis – Give Me Some Emotion
- Earth, Wind, & Fire – Africano
- The Blackbyrds – Blackbyrds’ Theme
- Ernest Mosley – Woman, You’ll Always Be A Part Of Me
Reader's opinions