Steppin’ Out: 2023-04-25

  1. Edwin Starr – War
  2. Edwin Starr – Stop The War Now
  3. The Impressions – Don’t Cry My Love
  4. Curtis Mayfield – We Got To Have Peace
  5. The Impressions – Stop The War
  6. Curtis Mayfield – Back To The World
  7. Freda Payne – Bring The Boys Home
  8. The Emotions – Going On Strike
  9. Martha Reeves & The Vandellas – I Should Be Proud
  10. The Staple Singers – John Brown
  11. Marvin Gaye – A Soldier’s Plea
  12. The Monitors – Greetings (This Is Uncle Sam)
  13. The Shirelles – Mama (My Soldier Boy Is Coming Home)
  14. Chairmen Of The Board – Men Are Getting Scarce
