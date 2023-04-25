Steppin’ Out: 2023-04-25

- Edwin Starr – War
- Edwin Starr – Stop The War Now
- The Impressions – Don’t Cry My Love
- Curtis Mayfield – We Got To Have Peace
- The Impressions – Stop The War
- Curtis Mayfield – Back To The World
- Freda Payne – Bring The Boys Home
- The Emotions – Going On Strike
- Martha Reeves & The Vandellas – I Should Be Proud
- The Staple Singers – John Brown
- Marvin Gaye – A Soldier’s Plea
- The Monitors – Greetings (This Is Uncle Sam)
- The Shirelles – Mama (My Soldier Boy Is Coming Home)
- Chairmen Of The Board – Men Are Getting Scarce
Reader's opinions