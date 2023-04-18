Steppin’ Out: 2023-04-18

- Lou Rawls – A Natural Man
- Aretha Franklin – I Can’t Wait Until I See My Baby’s Face
- Aretha Franklin – Oh Me, Oh My, (I’m A Fool For You Baby)
- Aretha Franklin – A Brand New Me
- Dan Greer – Thanks To You
- George Jackson – Talking About My Love For You
- The Minits – Still A Part Of Me
- Lou Roberts – Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Love
- Barbara & The Browns – Pity A Fool
- Henry Shed – Save The Last Dance For Me
- Al Green – Wait Here
- Jean Plum – I Love Him
- Ernest Mosley – Girl, You’ll Always Be A Part Of Me
- The Persuasions – Darlin’
- The Persuasions – Loves Me Like A Rock
- James Brown & Lyn Collins – What My Baby Needs Now Is A Little More Lovin’
