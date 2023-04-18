Steppin’ Out: 2023-04-18

Written by on April 18, 2023

  1. Lou Rawls – A Natural Man
  2. Aretha Franklin – I Can’t Wait Until I See My Baby’s Face
  3. Aretha Franklin – Oh Me, Oh My, (I’m A Fool For You Baby)
  4. Aretha Franklin – A Brand New Me
  5. Dan Greer – Thanks To You
  6. George Jackson – Talking About My Love For You
  7. The Minits – Still A Part Of Me
  8. Lou Roberts – Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Love
  9. Barbara & The Browns – Pity A Fool
  10. Henry Shed – Save The Last Dance For Me
  11. Al Green – Wait Here
  12. Jean Plum – I Love Him
  13. Ernest Mosley – Girl, You’ll Always Be A Part Of Me
  14. The Persuasions – Darlin’
  15. The Persuasions – Loves Me Like A Rock
  16. James Brown & Lyn Collins – What My Baby Needs Now Is A Little More Lovin’
