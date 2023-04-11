Steppin’ Out: 2023-04-11

Written by on April 11, 2023

  1. Aretha Franklin – Tracks of my tears
  2. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – Ice Cream Man
  3. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – Voodoo Priestess
  4. chuck berry – rock and roll music
  5. chuck berry – roll over beethoven
  6. chuck berry – carol
  7. Sir Mack Rice – Bump Meat
  8. Buddy Guy – Mustang Sally
  9. Slim Harpo – Buzz me baby
  10. Little Willie John – I”m Shakin” (1960)
  11. Little Willie John – Spasms
  12. Ruth Brown – Wild, wild young men
  13. LaVern Baker – Fee fi fo fum
  14. Ruth Brown – Hello little boy
  15. LaVern Baker – Bop-ting-a-ling
  16. Ray Charles – mess around
  17. Ray Charles – it should’ve been me
  18. Ray Charles – Hit The Road Jack
  19. Ray Charles – One Mint Julep
  20. James Brown – Hot Pants (She Got To Use What She Got To Get What She Wants), Pt.1
