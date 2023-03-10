Spin Out: 2023-03-10

Written by on March 10, 2023

  1. Frente – Why’d You Do It?
  2. Andy Upton – Stop In The Name Of love
  3. Fred Astereo – Turn me on
  4. The Easybeats – Friday on My Mind
  5. TRASH MONEY – dump the funk
  6. Royal Snooze – Little Mouse
  7. Fading Eclipse – Take You There
  8. Coldwave – Plagiarise
  9. The Tarts – Tie Me Kangaroo Down
  10. Anti-Nowhere League – So What
  11. The Garifuna Collective – Pomona
  12. Youssou Ndour – Africa Dream Again
  13. Johnny Clegg – Kilimanjaro (Juluka)
  14. Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper – Hands of Death (Burn Baby Burn)
  15. Helena Hauff – Tripartite Pact
  16. No Fixed Address – Stupid System
  17. Jimmy Little – Give Me My Guitar
  18. Timber Timbre – Lay Down In the Tall Grass
  19. Coloured Stone – Ngandathar
  20. Selve – Nightwatchman
  21. Window Shopping – Oh Lockleys Crash Repair
  22. Fiendish Cavendish – s&m
  23. Millie Manders and the Shutup – Obsession Transgression
  24. Skazz – Mr Refinement
  25. god god dammit dammit – legless octopus
  26. Melbourn Ska Orchestra – Bombay Detective
  27. Iron Maiden – 2 Minutes To Midnight
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Strange Rampage: 2023-03-10

Previous post

Friday Breakfast: 2023-03-10

Current track

Title

Artist