Spin Out: 2023-03-10

- Frente – Why’d You Do It?
- Andy Upton – Stop In The Name Of love
- Fred Astereo – Turn me on
- The Easybeats – Friday on My Mind
- TRASH MONEY – dump the funk
- Royal Snooze – Little Mouse
- Fading Eclipse – Take You There
- Coldwave – Plagiarise
- The Tarts – Tie Me Kangaroo Down
- Anti-Nowhere League – So What
- The Garifuna Collective – Pomona
- Youssou Ndour – Africa Dream Again
- Johnny Clegg – Kilimanjaro (Juluka)
- Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper – Hands of Death (Burn Baby Burn)
- Helena Hauff – Tripartite Pact
- No Fixed Address – Stupid System
- Jimmy Little – Give Me My Guitar
- Timber Timbre – Lay Down In the Tall Grass
- Coloured Stone – Ngandathar
- Selve – Nightwatchman
- Window Shopping – Oh Lockleys Crash Repair
- Fiendish Cavendish – s&m
- Millie Manders and the Shutup – Obsession Transgression
- Skazz – Mr Refinement
- god god dammit dammit – legless octopus
- Melbourn Ska Orchestra – Bombay Detective
- Iron Maiden – 2 Minutes To Midnight
Reader's opinions