Spin Out: 2023-01-13

- Dizzy Gillespie – Swing Low Sweet Caddilac
- Digable Planets – Rebirth of the Slick (Cool Like Dat)
- Elephant9 – Dodowoodoo
- Meat Puppets – Rubberneckin’
- Ty Segal Band – The bag I’m in
- New Waver – Friday On My Mind
- Murringaahddi – Darwa (Yum Gaadhi Mix)
- Gerling – destructor 4000
- Leikelei47 – Bad Gyal Flex
- Home for the Def – A shit load of reasons why i’m better than your boy
- Rain Parade – Talking in my sleep
- Wire – Another the Letter
- Supersilent – 3.2
- Pop-O-Pies – Industrial Rap
- B(if)tek – 8:08 to Berlin
- Ganga Giri – Slide Didge In Us
- Genesis Owusu – Get Inspired
- Jaguar Jonze – Who Died and Made You King
- Gorillaz – Strobelite
- Elsy Wameyo – River Nile
- DJ Tr!p – Stringoi
- Confidence Man – Break It Bought It
- Talking Heads – The Lady Don’t Mind
- Soft Cell – Sex Dwarf
- Beyonce’s Fiances – Desperate Heart
- Bend – Got Nobody
Reader's opinions