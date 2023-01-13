Spin Out: 2023-01-13

  1. Dizzy Gillespie – Swing Low Sweet Caddilac
  2. Digable Planets – Rebirth of the Slick (Cool Like Dat)
  3. Elephant9 – Dodowoodoo
  4. Meat Puppets – Rubberneckin’
  5. Ty Segal Band – The bag I’m in
  6. New Waver – Friday On My Mind
  7. Murringaahddi – Darwa (Yum Gaadhi Mix)
  8. Gerling – destructor 4000
  9. Leikelei47 – Bad Gyal Flex
  10. Home for the Def – A shit load of reasons why i’m better than your boy
  11. Rain Parade – Talking in my sleep
  12. Wire – Another the Letter
  13. Supersilent – 3.2
  14. Pop-O-Pies – Industrial Rap
  15. B(if)tek – 8:08 to Berlin
  16. Ganga Giri – Slide Didge In Us
  17. Genesis Owusu – Get Inspired
  18. Jaguar Jonze – Who Died and Made You King
  19. Gorillaz – Strobelite
  20. Elsy Wameyo – River Nile
  21. DJ Tr!p – Stringoi
  22. Confidence Man – Break It Bought It
  23. Talking Heads – The Lady Don’t Mind
  24. Soft Cell – Sex Dwarf
  25. Beyonce’s Fiances – Desperate Heart
  26. Bend – Got Nobody
