Spacejam Radio: 2025-05-26

May 26, 2025

  1. Ultravox – I Want To Be A Machine
  2. War Room – TwothouasandandTwo
  3. JesseMelancholy – Kiss The Sky
  4. Deep Sea Data – Digital Life
  5. Joy Division – Digital
  6. The Account@nts – Digital Love
  7. Stereolab – Colour Television
  8. Stereolab – Percolator
  9. Japan – Television
  10. Clowns Of Decadence – Intro/Every Savage Can Dance
  11. Double Whammy – Surf Lullaby
  12. Snobby Oxalis – Kings Of Seaford
  13. Screaming Believers – Surf’s Up For The Ayotollah
  14. Dainty Morsels – It Tastes Of Iron
  15. Grace Vandals – Tobacco
  16. Ricky Albeck – Going Up The Country
  17. Yothu Yindi – Jailbreak
