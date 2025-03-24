Spacejam Radio: 2025-03-24

  1. Maisie B. – Nothing But The Sun
  2. Katina James – Outta My Head
  3. Swimsuit – Crazy
  4. Spiderbait – Outta My Head
  5. M Ward – Outta My Head
  6. Susie Keynes – Round The Bend
  7. Shakey – I Had Lost My Mind
  8. Shakey – A Short Song
  9. Mick Medew & Ursula – God Bless Yoko Ono
  10. Jim White – God Was Drunk When He Made Me
  11. Racoon City – Waiting For An Alternative Ending
  12. Carla Lippis & Mondo Psycho – La Malcontenta
  13. Grandaddy – The Group Who Couldn’t Say
  14. Lemonheads – Ballarat
  15. Ministry – Deity
  16. Skyhooks – Whatever Happened To The Revolution
  17. Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus
  18. The Genevieves – Dreaming, Speaking
