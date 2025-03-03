Spacejam Radio: 2025-03-03

- Fontaines DC – It’s Amazing to Be Young
- The Empty Threats – Phone Call
- Viagra Boys – Man Made of Meat
- Youth Lagoon – Football
- Junk Harmony – From April to June
- Saya Gray – Puddle of Me
- Adrianne Lenker and Buck Meek – I Still Hear You
- One Self, DJ Vadim – Bluebird
- Black Josh ft Lee Scott – Aw Here it Goes
- Queen Herawin, Open Mike Eagle – Shame
- Panda Bear – Praise
- Ela Minus – Upwards
- FKA twigs – Striptease
- Massive Attack – Safe From Harm
- The Prodigy – Firestarter
- Sofia Kourtesis – Vajkocy
- BICEP, Eliza – Chroma 008 (Tangz)
Reader's opinions