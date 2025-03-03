Spacejam Radio: 2025-03-03

  1. Fontaines DC – It’s Amazing to Be Young
  2. The Empty Threats – Phone Call
  3. Viagra Boys – Man Made of Meat
  4. Youth Lagoon – Football
  5. Junk Harmony – From April to June
  6. Saya Gray – Puddle of Me
  7. Adrianne Lenker and Buck Meek – I Still Hear You
  8. One Self, DJ Vadim – Bluebird
  9. Black Josh ft Lee Scott – Aw Here it Goes
  10. Queen Herawin, Open Mike Eagle – Shame
  11. Panda Bear – Praise
  12. Ela Minus – Upwards
  13. FKA twigs – Striptease
  14. Massive Attack – Safe From Harm
  15. The Prodigy – Firestarter
  16. Sofia Kourtesis – Vajkocy
  17. BICEP, Eliza – Chroma 008 (Tangz)
