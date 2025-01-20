Spacejam Radio: 2025-01-20

Written by on January 20, 2025

  1. Bruno Pernadas – Problem Number 6
  2. Masayoshi Takanaka – OH! Tengo Suerte
  3. Perfume Genius – It’s a Mirror
  4. Dj Koze – Unbelievable
  5. Panda Bear – Ferry Lady
  6. Magdalena Bay – Top Dog
  7. Ethanol Blend – Run (Lies)
  8. King Jeff and The How Are Yous – Baloney Town
  9. Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory – Trouble
  10. Babe Rainbow – Like Cleopatra
  11. The Flaming Lips – Do You Realize?
  12. Darondo – Didn’t I
  13. Rodriguez – Crucify Your Mind
  14. Mark Barott – Pathways of Our Life
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-01-20

Previous post

Powersurge: 2025-01-19

Current track

Title

Artist