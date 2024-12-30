Spacejam Radio: 2024-12-30

- Joy Orbison – flight fm
- Coldwave – Italia ’06
- Vampire Weekend – Mary Boone
- Fontaines DC – Starbuster
- Overmono – Gem Lingo
- Father John Misty – I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All
- Adrianne Lenker – Sadness as a Gift
- Clairo – Juna
- Nimino – I Only Smoke When I Drink
- Mura Masa – Whenever I Want
- Royel Otis – Heading For the Door
- Bon Iver – SPEYSIDE
- Vince Staples – Etoufee
- Amen Dunes – Purple Land
- Baby Rose – One Last Dance
- Doechii – Denial is a River
- Waxahatchee ft MJ Lenderman – RIght Back to It
- Charli xcx – The von dutch remix feat benga and skream
