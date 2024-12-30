Spacejam Radio: 2024-12-30

  1. Joy Orbison – flight fm
  2. Coldwave – Italia ’06
  3. Vampire Weekend – Mary Boone
  4. Fontaines DC – Starbuster
  5. Overmono – Gem Lingo
  6. Father John Misty – I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All
  7. Adrianne Lenker – Sadness as a Gift
  8. Clairo – Juna
  9. Nimino – I Only Smoke When I Drink
  10. Mura Masa – Whenever I Want
  11. Royel Otis – Heading For the Door
  12. Bon Iver – SPEYSIDE
  13. Vince Staples – Etoufee
  14. Amen Dunes – Purple Land
  15. Baby Rose – One Last Dance
  16. Doechii – Denial is a River
  17. Waxahatchee ft MJ Lenderman – RIght Back to It
  18. Charli xcx – The von dutch remix feat benga and skream
Next post

Previous post

