Spacejam Radio: 2024-12-02

- Dj Koze and Damon Albarn – Pure Love
- Ela Minus – UPWARDS
- Sleaford Mods & Hot Chip – Nom Nom Nom
- Kae Tempest – Ketamine For Breakfast
- Richard Dawson – Boxing Day Sales
- Basty H – Penguin and Possum
- Adrianne Lenker – anything
- Etran de L’Air – Imouha
- The White Stripes – Catch Hell Blues
- The Men – Pony
- Squid – Crispy Skin
- OIL! – III
- Purple Disco Machine – W.T.P ft Metronomy
- Twine – Fruit to Ripe
- Sofia Kourtesis – Vajkoczy
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- The Roots – The Next Movement
Reader's opinions