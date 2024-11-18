Spacejam Radio: 2024-11-18

  1. Wussy – Inhaler
  2. Squid – Crispy Skin
  3. Mary Timony – Curious Tides
  4. BADBADNOTGOOD ft Tim Bernades – Poeira Cosmica
  5. ZEDS DEAD – Channel Flipping
  6. DJ HMC – 6AM
  7. Disclosure – Arachnids
  8. Boards of Canada – Dayvan Cowboy
  9. Grizzly Bear – Two Weeks
  10. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  11. Bubble Love – Double Caper
  12. Aloe Vittoria – Microwave Meals for 1,000,000.00
  13. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant (Acoustic)
  14. Richard Dawson – Polytunnel
  15. Naomi Keyte – How to Make Plans
  16. Father John Misty – I Guess Time Just Makes a Fool of us All
