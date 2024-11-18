Spacejam Radio: 2024-11-18

- Wussy – Inhaler
- Squid – Crispy Skin
- Mary Timony – Curious Tides
- BADBADNOTGOOD ft Tim Bernades – Poeira Cosmica
- ZEDS DEAD – Channel Flipping
- DJ HMC – 6AM
- Disclosure – Arachnids
- Boards of Canada – Dayvan Cowboy
- Grizzly Bear – Two Weeks
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- Bubble Love – Double Caper
- Aloe Vittoria – Microwave Meals for 1,000,000.00
- Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant (Acoustic)
- Richard Dawson – Polytunnel
- Naomi Keyte – How to Make Plans
- Father John Misty – I Guess Time Just Makes a Fool of us All
