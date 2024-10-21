Spacejam Radio: 2024-10-21

- PJ Harvey – England
- OIL! – III
- City Calm Down – Blood
- Antenna – Lost
- Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
- Wussy – Sure as the Sun
- The Cure – A Fragile Thing
- Coldwave – Italia ’06
- Cat Power – Manhattan
- Beach House – Silver Soul
- Bob Dylan – Tangled Up in Blue
- Panda Bear – Defense
- Cindy Lee – Government Cheque
- Grian Chatten – Fairlies
- David Bowie – Lazarus
- Pixies – Debaser
- Workhorse – Changing of the Light
- Anxious – Counting Sheep
- Broken Waves – Do You Understand?
- Ezra Collective – The Herald
- Elsy Wameyo – Wonder Horns
- Ela Minus – Broken
- Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – Gutjuki
- Barry Can’t Swim – Still Riding
- BICEP – Glue
- The Smile – The Smoke
- Courtney Barnett – Depreston
