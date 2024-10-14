Spacejam Radio: 2024-10-14

Written by on October 14, 2024

  1. Shannon and the Clams – Real or Magic
  2. Ezra Collective – Ajala
  3. Coldwave – Italia ’06
  4. Workhorse – Changing of the Light
  5. Max Savage – All the Money
  6. Ukelele Death Squad – I Ran Away
  7. Ukelele Death Squad – Baby Don’t Fuck With Me
  8. Ukelele Death Squad – Hands Tied
  9. Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
  10. Stormy-Lou – Falls Away
  11. Oscar the Wild – Roll With the Punches
  12. Twine – Sleeping Dogs
  13. Amyl and the Sniffers – Big Dreams
  14. King Stingray – Cat 5 (Cyclone)
  15. Press Club – Champagne and Nikes
  16. The Avalanches ft Kurt Vile – Gold Sky
