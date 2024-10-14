Spacejam Radio: 2024-10-14

- Shannon and the Clams – Real or Magic
- Ezra Collective – Ajala
- Coldwave – Italia ’06
- Workhorse – Changing of the Light
- Max Savage – All the Money
- Ukelele Death Squad – I Ran Away
- Ukelele Death Squad – Baby Don’t Fuck With Me
- Ukelele Death Squad – Hands Tied
- Naomi Keyte – Emmylou
- Stormy-Lou – Falls Away
- Oscar the Wild – Roll With the Punches
- Twine – Sleeping Dogs
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Big Dreams
- King Stingray – Cat 5 (Cyclone)
- Press Club – Champagne and Nikes
- The Avalanches ft Kurt Vile – Gold Sky
