Spacejam Radio: 2024-09-16

  1. Phosphorescant – Sun Arise!
  2. Gotts Street Park ft Pip Millett – Got to Be Good
  3. Jordanna, Tv Girl – Better in the Dark
  4. Hugh Masekela – Riot!
  5. Lana Del Rey – Dealer
  6. Gangan Community, Slowmango – Rarrandharr
  7. Overmono – Gem Lingo (ovr now)
  8. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  9. Twine – Future Exhales
  10. Girls – Honey Bunny
  11. Fiona Apple – Every Single Night
  12. Rodriguez – Crucify Your Mind
  13. Khruangbin – May Ninth
  14. The Lijadu Sisters – Come on Home
  15. Neil Young – For the Turnstiles
  16. Antenna – Antenna State
  17. Pist Idiots – Smile
  18. Horror My Friend – DIYS
  19. DEM MOB – I’ll Get By
  20. Men I Trust – Husk
  21. Brian Eno – St Elmo’s Fire
  22. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Joy
