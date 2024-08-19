Spacejam Radio: 2024-08-19

  1. Adrianne Lenker – Once a Bunch
  2. Katie Pomery – I go quiet
  3. Orville Peck – Permanently Lonely
  4. Laurie Anderson – India and on Down to Australia
  5. Japandroids – D&T
  6. W.H Lung – The Painting of the Bay
  7. West Thebarton – Cold Feet
  8. John Davis – Take My Brains Out
  9. Frances Quinlan – Another Season
  10. Labi Siffre – Cannock Chase
  11. Pastor T.L Barett and the Youth Choir for Christ – Like a Ship
  12. The Flaming Lips – Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robot pt 1
  13. Vampire Weekend – Pravda
  14. Mura Masa – Fly
  15. Caribou – Volume
  16. Bonobo – Expander
  17. Cloud Clearing – Bozo
  18. Cloud Clearing – Eel
