Spacejam Radio: 2024-08-19

- Adrianne Lenker – Once a Bunch
- Katie Pomery – I go quiet
- Orville Peck – Permanently Lonely
- Laurie Anderson – India and on Down to Australia
- Japandroids – D&T
- W.H Lung – The Painting of the Bay
- West Thebarton – Cold Feet
- John Davis – Take My Brains Out
- Frances Quinlan – Another Season
- Labi Siffre – Cannock Chase
- Pastor T.L Barett and the Youth Choir for Christ – Like a Ship
- The Flaming Lips – Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robot pt 1
- Vampire Weekend – Pravda
- Mura Masa – Fly
- Caribou – Volume
- Bonobo – Expander
- Cloud Clearing – Bozo
- Cloud Clearing – Eel
