Spacejam Radio: 2024-08-05

  1. Clairo – Juna
  2. Jamie xx ft The Avalanches – All You Children
  3. Fred again, Baxter Dury – Baxter (these are my friends)
  4. Jay Som – Baybee
  5. Elsy Wameyo – Umva
  6. The Genevieves – Adore You
  7. The Chats – Smoko
  8. Ripple Effect Band – Loving and Caring
  9. Yamasuki – Yama Yama
  10. Bodikhuu – Berimbau
  11. HNNY – Sunday
  12. Battles ft Matias Aguayo – Ice Cream
  13. Tinariwen – Azawad
  14. Slowmango, Gangan Community – Rarranhdharr
  15. Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
  16. Adrianne Lenker – Vampire Empire
  17. Cults – Go Outside
  18. Girls – Hellhole Ratrace
