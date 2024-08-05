Spacejam Radio: 2024-08-05

- Clairo – Juna
- Jamie xx ft The Avalanches – All You Children
- Fred again, Baxter Dury – Baxter (these are my friends)
- Jay Som – Baybee
- Elsy Wameyo – Umva
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- The Chats – Smoko
- Ripple Effect Band – Loving and Caring
- Yamasuki – Yama Yama
- Bodikhuu – Berimbau
- HNNY – Sunday
- Battles ft Matias Aguayo – Ice Cream
- Tinariwen – Azawad
- Slowmango, Gangan Community – Rarranhdharr
- Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
- Adrianne Lenker – Vampire Empire
- Cults – Go Outside
- Girls – Hellhole Ratrace
Reader's opinions