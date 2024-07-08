Spacejam Radio: 2024-07-08

- Kneecap ft Grian Chatten – Better Way to Love
- Antenna – Antenna State
- Dehd – Hard to Love
- King Cannons – Take the Rock
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Facts
- Eddy Current Suppresion RIng – Memory Lane
- Teen Mortgage – Oligarchy
- Warmduscher – I Got Friends in High Places
- Parquet Courts – Almost Had to Start a Fight
- Molly Rocket – God Damn
- Pool Toy – Coober Pedy
- The Growlers – Dream World
- Simply Red – Holding Back the Years
- The xx – Crystalised
- Khruangbin – May Ninth
- Big Thief – Little Things
- Pond – Medicine Hat
- Berlioz – ode to rahsaan
- Blue Bendy – Cloudy
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Roland S Howard – Pop Crimes
Reader's opinions