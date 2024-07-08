Spacejam Radio: 2024-07-08

Written by on July 8, 2024

  1. Kneecap ft Grian Chatten – Better Way to Love
  2. Antenna – Antenna State
  3. Dehd – Hard to Love
  4. King Cannons – Take the Rock
  5. Amyl and the Sniffers – Facts
  6. Eddy Current Suppresion RIng – Memory Lane
  7. Teen Mortgage – Oligarchy
  8. Warmduscher – I Got Friends in High Places
  9. Parquet Courts – Almost Had to Start a Fight
  10. Molly Rocket – God Damn
  11. Pool Toy – Coober Pedy
  12. The Growlers – Dream World
  13. Simply Red – Holding Back the Years
  14. The xx – Crystalised
  15. Khruangbin – May Ninth
  16. Big Thief – Little Things
  17. Pond – Medicine Hat
  18. Berlioz – ode to rahsaan
  19. Blue Bendy – Cloudy
  20. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  21. Roland S Howard – Pop Crimes
