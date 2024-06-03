Spacejam Radio: 2024-06-03

- silent duck – bounce your baby maker
- amyl and the sniffers – u should not be doing that
- gum ambrose kelly smith – ill times
- west thebarton – desire
- molly rocket – asphault
- yeah yeah yeahs – gold lion
- fiona apple – sleep to dream
- beth gibbons – funny time of year
- kate bush – suspended in gaffa
- gorillaz – on melancholy hill
- bjork ft mike patton – where is the line
- the avalanches – frontier psychologist
- dehd – lucky
- hepe mateh – gazelle folk
- yves tumor – gospel for a new century
- japanese breakfast – road head
- hiatus kaiyote – red room
- the sugarcubes – birthday
- ween – your party
