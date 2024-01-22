Spacejam Radio: 2024-01-22

  1. Khruangbin – A Love International
  2. Bodhikuu – Berimbau
  3. Marina Herlop – La Alhambra
  4. Common Saints – Idol Eyes
  5. Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
  6. Baby Candy – Big Boi
  7. The Sugarcubes – Birthday
  8. Joanna Sternberg – Neighbors
  9. Waxahatchee – Right Back to It
  10. Adrianne Lenker – sadness as a gift
  11. Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
  12. R.A.P Ferreira – begonias
  13. Four Tet – Loved
  14. Deakin – Golden Chords
  15. Lonelyspeck – All of my Skin on the Air
  16. Mount Kimbie – Marilyn
