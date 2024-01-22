Spacejam Radio: 2024-01-22
- Khruangbin – A Love International
- Bodhikuu – Berimbau
- Marina Herlop – La Alhambra
- Common Saints – Idol Eyes
- Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
- Baby Candy – Big Boi
- The Sugarcubes – Birthday
- Joanna Sternberg – Neighbors
- Waxahatchee – Right Back to It
- Adrianne Lenker – sadness as a gift
- Ricky Albeck – Insignificant Favours
- R.A.P Ferreira – begonias
- Four Tet – Loved
- Deakin – Golden Chords
- Lonelyspeck – All of my Skin on the Air
- Mount Kimbie – Marilyn