Spacejam Radio: 2024-01-15
Written by Playlist Robot on January 15, 2024
- Vandeleux – To Love Again
- MGMT – Nothing to Declare
- Royel Otis – Velvet
- Ethanol Blend – Anodised
- Waxahatchee – Right Back to It ft Mj Lenderman
- West Thebarton – Desire
- Grian Chatten – Fairlies
- Lankum – Master Crowley’s
- Jen Cloher – I Am the River the RIver is Me
- The Smile – Friend of a Friend
- Jamie xx – It’s So Good
- Vurset – Vouleton
- The Avalanches – Flight Tonight
- King Krule – Alone Omen 3
- Dijon – Coogie
- Pist Idiots – Leave it At That
- Molly Rocket – Bones