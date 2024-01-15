Spacejam Radio: 2024-01-15

Written by on January 15, 2024

  1. Vandeleux – To Love Again
  2. MGMT – Nothing to Declare
  3. Royel Otis – Velvet
  4. Ethanol Blend – Anodised
  5. Waxahatchee – Right Back to It ft Mj Lenderman
  6. West Thebarton – Desire
  7. Grian Chatten – Fairlies
  8. Lankum – Master Crowley’s
  9. Jen Cloher – I Am the River the RIver is Me
  10. The Smile – Friend of a Friend
  11. Jamie xx – It’s So Good
  12. Vurset – Vouleton
  13. The Avalanches – Flight Tonight
  14. King Krule – Alone Omen 3
  15. Dijon – Coogie
  16. Pist Idiots – Leave it At That
  17. Molly Rocket – Bones
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Monday Museli: 2024-01-15

Previous post

Powersurge: 2024-01-14

Current track

Title

Artist