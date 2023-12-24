Spacejam Radio: 2023-12-24

  1. Jungle – Back on 74
  2. Genesis Owusu – Tied Up!
  3. Royel Otis – Heading For the Door
  4. The Pretenders – 2000 Miles
  5. MGMT – Mother Nature
  6. Lankum – Newcastle
  7. The Smile – Wall of Eyes
  8. Ella Ion – Christmas
  9. Viagra boys ft Jason WIlliamson – Big Boy
  10. Beck – Devils Haircut
  11. Caleb Sutherland – A Christmas Wish For Love
  12. The Last Shadows Puppets – Is This What You Wanted?
  13. Kate Bush – Baboushka
  14. Yard Act – 100% Endurance
  15. Teenage Joans – Superglue
  16. Bad//Dreems – See You Tomorrow
  17. GOD – My Pal
  18. Paul Kelly – How to Make Gravy
  19. Joni Mitchell – River
  20. The Pogues – Fairytale of New York
