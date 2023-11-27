Spacejam Radio: 2023-11-27

  1. Sofia Kourtesis – El Carmen
  2. Dan Deacon – Become a Mountain
  3. Mitchum Yacooub – Never Knew
  4. Skarbo Skulecorps – Miami
  5. MGMT – Mother Nature
  6. Kurt Vile – Touched somethin (caught a virus)
  7. Sturt Avenue – Against the World
  8. Tame Impala – Jeremy’s Storm
  9. Grace Cummings – Storm Queen
  10. T Bone Walker – Call it Stormy Monday
  11. P.E, A Savage – Tears in the Rain
  12. Romare – Walking in the Rain
  13. MJ Lenderman and the Wind – Someone get the grill out of the rain
  14. Cloud Control – There’s Nothing in the Water (We Can’t FIght)
  15. Majical Cloudz – Downtown
  16. The CLouds – Hieronymus
  17. Superorganism – It’s Raining
