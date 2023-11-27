Spacejam Radio: 2023-11-27

- Sofia Kourtesis – El Carmen
- Dan Deacon – Become a Mountain
- Mitchum Yacooub – Never Knew
- Skarbo Skulecorps – Miami
- MGMT – Mother Nature
- Kurt Vile – Touched somethin (caught a virus)
- Sturt Avenue – Against the World
- Tame Impala – Jeremy’s Storm
- Grace Cummings – Storm Queen
- T Bone Walker – Call it Stormy Monday
- P.E, A Savage – Tears in the Rain
- Romare – Walking in the Rain
- MJ Lenderman and the Wind – Someone get the grill out of the rain
- Cloud Control – There’s Nothing in the Water (We Can’t FIght)
- Majical Cloudz – Downtown
- The CLouds – Hieronymus
- Superorganism – It’s Raining
Reader's opinions