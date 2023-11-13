Spacejam Radio: 2023-11-13

Written by on November 13, 2023

  1. West Thebarton – Desire
  2. Pist Idiots – Leave it at That
  3. Alvvays – Belinda Says
  4. Built to Spill – Fool’s Gold
  5. The Growlers – Heaven in Hell
  6. Big Thief – Vampire Empire
  7. Hop Along – How Simply
  8. Grace Cummings – Raglan
  9. Alice Phoebe Lou – Open My Door
  10. Druid Fluids – Eternal
  11. Slowmango – Ride on You Broccoly Cowboy
  12. Sly and the Family Stone – Runnin’ Away
  13. Pastor T.L Barrett and the Youth Choir for Christ – Like a Ship
  14. Kurt Vile – Another good year for the roses
  15. Tierra Whack – Chanel Pit
  16. Little Simz – 101 FM
  17. A Tribe Called Quest – Electric Relaxation
  18. Hannah Jadagu – Warning Sign
  19. Ta-ku – Make You Wanna
  20. Dj Koze – Lord Knows
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Monday Museli: 2023-11-13

Previous post

Prison Show: 2023-11-12

Current track

Title

Artist