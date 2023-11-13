Spacejam Radio: 2023-11-13

- West Thebarton – Desire
- Pist Idiots – Leave it at That
- Alvvays – Belinda Says
- Built to Spill – Fool’s Gold
- The Growlers – Heaven in Hell
- Big Thief – Vampire Empire
- Hop Along – How Simply
- Grace Cummings – Raglan
- Alice Phoebe Lou – Open My Door
- Druid Fluids – Eternal
- Slowmango – Ride on You Broccoly Cowboy
- Sly and the Family Stone – Runnin’ Away
- Pastor T.L Barrett and the Youth Choir for Christ – Like a Ship
- Kurt Vile – Another good year for the roses
- Tierra Whack – Chanel Pit
- Little Simz – 101 FM
- A Tribe Called Quest – Electric Relaxation
- Hannah Jadagu – Warning Sign
- Ta-ku – Make You Wanna
- Dj Koze – Lord Knows
