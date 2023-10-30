Spacejam Radio: 2023-10-30

Written by on October 30, 2023

  1. Beck – Where It’s At
  2. Geese – Mysterious Love
  3. Beat Happening – Indian Summer
  4. Bad//Dreems – See You Tomorrow
  5. West Thebarton – Nothing to Do
  6. Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
  7. Goat – Try My Robe
  8. Oumou Sangare – Kamelemba
  9. Santigold – Chasing Shadows
  10. Aldous Harding – Zoo Eyes
  11. Fever Ray – Kandy
  12. Placement – It’s Over
  13. Pond – Medicine Hat
  14. Nicolas Jaar – Space is only noise if you can see
  15. Weyes Blood – God Turn Me Into a Flower
  16. Grace Cummings – Raglan
  17. Sampha – Spirit 2.0
  18. The Avalanches ft River Cuomo – Running Red Lights
  19. Sofia Kourtesis – Funkhaus
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Reverb: 2023-10-30

Previous post

Powersurge: 2023-10-29

Current track

Title

Artist