Spacejam Radio: 2023-10-23

  1. The Fyoogs – Just For Me
  2. Kurt Vile – Another good year for the roses
  3. Dehd – Bad Love
  4. RVG – Nothing Really Changes
  5. Barry Can’t Swim – Deadbeat Gospel
  6. slowdive – Kisses
  7. Bicep – Apricots
  8. Animal Collective – Soul Capturer
  9. Saya Gray – Annie, Pick a Flower
  10. Arooj Aftab – Udhero Na ft Anoushka Shankar
  11. Hannah Jadagu – Warning Sign
  12. Yussef Dayes & Chronixx – Pon Di Plaza
  13. Workhorse – Desert
  14. The Belair Lip Bombs – Gimme Gimme
  15. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
Next post

Monday Museli: 2023-10-23

Previous post

Prison Show: 2023-10-22

