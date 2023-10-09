Spacejam Radio: 2023-10-09

- Santigold – Chasing Shadows
- Panda Bear, Sonic Boom – Gettin’ to the Point Dub
- Shaolin Afronauts – Abysinnian Suite Pt 4
- Al’Tarba ft Cocorosie – Hush Little Bay
- Crumb and Melody’s Echo Chamber – Le Temple Volant
- Cate Le Bon – Moderation
- Jen Cloher – My Witch
- Indigo De Souza – You Can Be Mean
- Big Thief – Vampire Empire
- Placement – It’s Over
- Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
- The Lijadu Sisters – Come on Home
- Earl Sweatshirt + The Alchemist – Vin Skully
- Gorillaz – Baby Queen
- Sufjan Stevens – A Running Start
- The Chemical Brothers ft Beck – Skipping Like a Stone
- Animal Collective – Stride Rite
- Funkadelic – Can You Get to That?
- Barry Can’t Swim – Sonder
- The Empty Threats – Two Years
