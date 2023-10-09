Spacejam Radio: 2023-10-09

Written by on October 9, 2023

  1. Santigold – Chasing Shadows
  2. Panda Bear, Sonic Boom – Gettin’ to the Point Dub
  3. Shaolin Afronauts – Abysinnian Suite Pt 4
  4. Al’Tarba ft Cocorosie – Hush Little Bay
  5. Crumb and Melody’s Echo Chamber – Le Temple Volant
  6. Cate Le Bon – Moderation
  7. Jen Cloher – My Witch
  8. Indigo De Souza – You Can Be Mean
  9. Big Thief – Vampire Empire
  10. Placement – It’s Over
  11. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
  12. The Lijadu Sisters – Come on Home
  13. Earl Sweatshirt + The Alchemist – Vin Skully
  14. Gorillaz – Baby Queen
  15. Sufjan Stevens – A Running Start
  16. The Chemical Brothers ft Beck – Skipping Like a Stone
  17. Animal Collective – Stride Rite
  18. Funkadelic – Can You Get to That?
  19. Barry Can’t Swim – Sonder
  20. The Empty Threats – Two Years
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Monday Museli: 2023-10-09

Previous post

Powersurge: 2023-10-08

Current track

Title

Artist