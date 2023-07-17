Spacejam Radio: 2023-07-17

July 17, 2023

  1. Yard Act – The Trench Coat Museum
  2. LCD Soundsysten – Tonite
  3. Grian Chatten – Fairlies
  4. Father John Misty – Ballad of a Dying Man
  5. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  6. Private Function – Jusavinageez
  7. Coldwave – Faceless
  8. Pj Harvey – The Nether Edge
  9. DJ Shadow – Building Steam With A Grain Of Salt
  10. Massive Attack – Safe From Harm
  11. Julie Bryne – Portrait of a Clear Day
  12. Slowmango – Ride on Brocoly Cowboy
  13. Dijon – Coogie
  14. Indigo De Souza – Smog
  15. Courtney Barnett – Depreston
  16. Lonnie Holley – Oh Me Oh My
