Spacejam Radio: 2023-07-10

  1. Slowmango – Ginger
  2. Tennis – Forbidden Door
  3. Cold War Kids – Hang Me Up to Dry
  4. Roisin Murphy – The Universe
  5. Dust – Joy (Guilt)
  6. The Avalanches – Gold Sky ft Kurt
  7. Japandroids – The House that Heaven Built
  8. Bad//Dreems – Mansfield 6.0
  9. Youth Lagoon – Rabbit
  10. Twine – My God
  11. The Velvet Underground – Run Run Run
  12. The Lemon Twigs – In My Head
  13. Alex G – Miracles
  14. Big Thief – Little Things
  15. boygenius – Cool About It
  16. Anohni and the Johnsons – Why Am I Alive Now?
