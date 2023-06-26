Spacejam Radio: 2023-06-26

  1. Babe Rainbow – Sunshine and Shadow
  2. Slowdive – kisses
  3. King Krule – That is my Life, That is Yours
  4. King Tuff – Love Letters to Plants
  5. Animal Collective – In The Flowers
  6. Slowmango – Montgolfier
  7. Destroyer – June
  8. Placement – New Disease
  9. Joy Division – Digital
  10. Blurt – Get
  11. Molly Rocket – Asphalt
  12. Roisin Murphy – The Universe
  13. Viagra Boys – In Spite of Ourselves
  14. Connan Mockasin – I’m the Man that’ll find you
  15. Lana Del Rey – Let the Light In
  16. Joni Mitchell – California
  17. Minnie Riperton – Les Fleurs
