Spacejam Radio: 2023-06-26

- Babe Rainbow – Sunshine and Shadow
- Slowdive – kisses
- King Krule – That is my Life, That is Yours
- King Tuff – Love Letters to Plants
- Animal Collective – In The Flowers
- Slowmango – Montgolfier
- Destroyer – June
- Placement – New Disease
- Joy Division – Digital
- Blurt – Get
- Molly Rocket – Asphalt
- Roisin Murphy – The Universe
- Viagra Boys – In Spite of Ourselves
- Connan Mockasin – I’m the Man that’ll find you
- Lana Del Rey – Let the Light In
- Joni Mitchell – California
- Minnie Riperton – Les Fleurs
