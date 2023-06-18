Spacejam Radio: 2023-06-18

  1. This is the Kit – Earthquake
  2. Youth Lagoon – Lux Radio Theatre
  3. Nicholas Allbrook – Jackie
  4. King Kurle – Pink Shell
  5. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds – Cannibal’s Hymn
  6. Slowmango – Pacific Wind
  7. Ella Ion – Waiting
  8. Bad Dreems – No Island
  9. Jay Som – Baybee
  10. Fever Ray – Kandy
  11. Carla Geneve – Red Rocks
  12. Placement – New Disease
  13. Towns – Season 5
  14. Orbital and Sleaford Mods – Dirty Rat
  15. Groove Armada – Superstylin
  16. Bellaire – Paris City Jazz
  17. Coy Haste – Professor Cubho
  18. Peggy Gou – It Goes Like
  19. Romare – All Night
