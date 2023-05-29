Spacejam Radio: 2023-05-29

Written by on May 29, 2023

  1. The Beefs – Punchin’
  2. Bad//Dreems – Jack
  3. Midnight Oil – Blue Sky Mine
  4. Amyl and the Sniffers – Security
  5. The Beths – Expert in a Dying Field
  6. Royal Headache – Carolina
  7. Buck Meek – Candle
  8. Pist Idiots – Juliette
  9. Clark ft Thom Yorke – Medicine
  10. Weyes Blood – Grapevine
  11. Twine – My God
  12. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  13. Eddy Current Suppresion Ring – Memory Lane
  14. The Velvet Underground – Rock and Roll
  15. Tommy James and the Shondells – Crimson and Clover
  16. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – I Killed Captain Cook
