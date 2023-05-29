Spacejam Radio: 2023-05-29

- The Beefs – Punchin’
- Bad//Dreems – Jack
- Midnight Oil – Blue Sky Mine
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Security
- The Beths – Expert in a Dying Field
- Royal Headache – Carolina
- Buck Meek – Candle
- Pist Idiots – Juliette
- Clark ft Thom Yorke – Medicine
- Weyes Blood – Grapevine
- Twine – My God
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Eddy Current Suppresion Ring – Memory Lane
- The Velvet Underground – Rock and Roll
- Tommy James and the Shondells – Crimson and Clover
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra – I Killed Captain Cook
Reader's opinions