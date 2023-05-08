Spacejam Radio: 2023-05-08

  1. The Smiths – How Soon is Now
  2. Feist – Borrow Trouble
  3. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Layla
  4. Fleet Foxes – If You Need to Keep Time on Me
  5. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  6. Angel Olsen – Forever Means
  7. Kara Jackson – Why Does the Earth Give Us People to love?
  8. MJ Lenderman – Someone Get the Grill Out of the Rain
  9. Indigo De Souza – Mosh
  10. Fred Again and Brian Eno – I Saw You
  11. Jon Hopkins – Emerald Rush
  12. Barry Can’t Swim – Sonder
  13. Ross From Friends – Project Cybersyn
  14. Loxy – The Herald
