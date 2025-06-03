Sonic Seasoning: 2025-06-03

Written by on June 3, 2025

  1. Deep Forest – Deep Forest
  2. Billie Eilish – CHIHIRO
  3. Billie Eilish – The Greatest
  4. Sam Brown – Merry GO Round
  5. The Police – Walking ON The Moon
  6. Janet Jackson – Velvet Rope
  7. Quindon Tarver – Everybody’s Free (to feel good)
  8. Bachelor Girl – Don’t Hold Back
  9. Katy Perry – Harleys In Hawaii
  10. Taylor Swift – Dancing With Our Hands Tied
  11. Charli XCX – Think About IT All The Time
  12. Charli XCX – 365
  13. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Mysterioso Show: 2025-06-03

Current track

Title

Artist