Sonic Seasoning: 2025-06-03
Written by Playlist Robot on June 3, 2025
- Deep Forest – Deep Forest
- Billie Eilish – CHIHIRO
- Billie Eilish – The Greatest
- Sam Brown – Merry GO Round
- The Police – Walking ON The Moon
- Janet Jackson – Velvet Rope
- Quindon Tarver – Everybody’s Free (to feel good)
- Bachelor Girl – Don’t Hold Back
- Katy Perry – Harleys In Hawaii
- Taylor Swift – Dancing With Our Hands Tied
- Charli XCX – Think About IT All The Time
- Charli XCX – 365
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur