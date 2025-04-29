Sonic Seasoning: 2025-04-29

- Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
- Badbadnotgood – In Your Eyes (feat Charlotte Day Wilson)
- Bonobo – Hey Now (FT London Grammar)
- Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Dreamers
- Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
- Kate Bush – Cloudbusting
- Tell Mama – Honey
- MY Cherie – Glitter star
- Kaytranada – Track Uno
- Clara Hope – The Sun Will Never Set On Your Glorious Head
- MONO KIOSKO – Infinity Pool
- NIght Rites – Dark Patterns
- Pink Duke – Long Way Down
- Placebo – Without You I’m Nothing (ft David Bowie)
- Radiohead – Lotusflower
