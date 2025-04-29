Sonic Seasoning: 2025-04-29

Written by on April 29, 2025

  1. Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
  2. Badbadnotgood – In Your Eyes (feat Charlotte Day Wilson)
  3. Bonobo – Hey Now (FT London Grammar)
  4. Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Dreamers
  5. Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
  6. Kate Bush – Cloudbusting
  7. Tell Mama – Honey
  8. MY Cherie – Glitter star
  9. Kaytranada – Track Uno
  10. Clara Hope – The Sun Will Never Set On Your Glorious Head
  11. MONO KIOSKO – Infinity Pool
  12. NIght Rites – Dark Patterns
  13. Pink Duke – Long Way Down
  14. Placebo – Without You I’m Nothing (ft David Bowie)
  15. Radiohead – Lotusflower
