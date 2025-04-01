Sonic Seasoning: 2025-04-01
- The Bitter Ends – I Need You
- Philip Glass – Lightning
- Ocean Alley – Hot Chicken
- Grace Jones – Pull Up To The Bumper
- Dolly Parton – Where Have All The Flowers Gone (Ft Nora Jones & Lee Ann Womack)
- Erin Buku – The Way
- Quebec Echo – x’S & O’S
- The Tullamarines – Running On Empty
- Ned Baulderstone – A Place For Us
- Lady Gaga – EH, EH (Nothing else i can say)
- Madonna – Open Your Heart
- KImba – Settle Down
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- Crowded House – To The Island