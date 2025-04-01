Sonic Seasoning: 2025-04-01

Written by on April 1, 2025

  1. The Bitter Ends – I Need You
  2. Philip Glass – Lightning
  3. Ocean Alley – Hot Chicken
  4. Grace Jones – Pull Up To The Bumper
  5. Dolly Parton – Where Have All The Flowers Gone (Ft Nora Jones & Lee Ann Womack)
  6. Erin Buku – The Way
  7. Quebec Echo – x’S & O’S
  8. The Tullamarines – Running On Empty
  9. Ned Baulderstone – A Place For Us
  10. Lady Gaga – EH, EH (Nothing else i can say)
  11. Madonna – Open Your Heart
  12. KImba – Settle Down
  13. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  14. Crowded House – To The Island
