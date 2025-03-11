Sonic Seasoning: 2025-03-11
Written by Playlist Robot on March 11, 2025
- Cool Lounge – Way Back
- TOTO – Georgy Porgy
- Parcels – Inthecity (INterlude)
- Parcels – NowIcaresomemore
- Parcels – Somethinggreater
- Suzanne Vega – Ludlow Street
- Nora Jones – Carnival Town
- Linda Rondstat – Mama’s Little Girl
- Red Hot Chilli Peppers – Scar Tissue
- Foster The People – Waste
- Sam Smith – Money On My MInd
- Rogue Traders – VooDoo Child
- Boney M – Sunny
- The Pointer Sisters – Dare Me
- MIamia Sound Machine – DR BEAT