Sonic Seasoning: 2025-03-11

Written by on March 11, 2025

  1. Cool Lounge – Way Back
  2. TOTO – Georgy Porgy
  3. Parcels – Inthecity (INterlude)
  4. Parcels – NowIcaresomemore
  5. Parcels – Somethinggreater
  6. Suzanne Vega – Ludlow Street
  7. Nora Jones – Carnival Town
  8. Linda Rondstat – Mama’s Little Girl
  9. Red Hot Chilli Peppers – Scar Tissue
  10. Foster The People – Waste
  11. Sam Smith – Money On My MInd
  12. Rogue Traders – VooDoo Child
  13. Boney M – Sunny
  14. The Pointer Sisters – Dare Me
  15. MIamia Sound Machine – DR BEAT
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Mysterioso Show: 2025-03-11

Current track

Title

Artist