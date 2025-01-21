Sonic Seasoning: 2025-01-21
Written by Playlist Robot on January 21, 2025
- Confidence Man – Wrong Idea
- PNAU – sambanova (Sam La More Remix)
- Bonobo – nightlite ft. BAJKA
- Bonobo – if you stayed over ft. FINK
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- Badbadnotgood – In Your Eyes (FEAT. Charlotte Day Wilson)
- Remi Wolf – Cherries & Cream
- Chet Faker – No Diggity
- Northeast Party House – VALIUM
- Northeast Party House – The Haunted
- Electric Fields – 2000 and Whatever
- The Jungle Giants – Treat You Right
- Motez – Press Play