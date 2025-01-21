Sonic Seasoning: 2025-01-21

Written by on January 21, 2025

  1. Confidence Man – Wrong Idea
  2. PNAU – sambanova (Sam La More Remix)
  3. Bonobo – nightlite ft. BAJKA
  4. Bonobo – if you stayed over ft. FINK
  5. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  6. Badbadnotgood – In Your Eyes (FEAT. Charlotte Day Wilson)
  7. Remi Wolf – Cherries & Cream
  8. Chet Faker – No Diggity
  9. Northeast Party House – VALIUM
  10. Northeast Party House – The Haunted
  11. Electric Fields – 2000 and Whatever
  12. The Jungle Giants – Treat You Right
  13. Motez – Press Play
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-01-21

Previous post

The Mysterioso Show: 2025-01-21

Current track

Title

Artist