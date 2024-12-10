Sonic Seasoning: 2024-12-10

Written by on December 10, 2024

  1. Tell Mama – Honey
  2. Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails Over The Country Club
  3. Kate Bush – Under Ice
  4. Heart – Dog & Butterfly
  5. Erin Buku – Dreamers
  6. Mary Hopkins – Those Were The Days
  7. Motez – Give Me Space Ft. The Kite String Tangle
  8. Bend – Give Me Space
  9. Dusty Springfield – A Brand New Me
  10. Odette – Amends
  11. Kansas – Dust In The Wind
  12. Dolly Parton – I Will Always Love You
  13. Frank Sinatra – All My Tomorrows
  14. The Beatles – The Long And Winding Road
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Mysterioso Show: 2024-12-10

Current track

Title

Artist