Sonic Seasoning: 2024-12-10
Written by Playlist Robot on December 10, 2024
- Tell Mama – Honey
- Lana Del Rey – Chemtrails Over The Country Club
- Kate Bush – Under Ice
- Heart – Dog & Butterfly
- Erin Buku – Dreamers
- Mary Hopkins – Those Were The Days
- Motez – Give Me Space Ft. The Kite String Tangle
- Bend – Give Me Space
- Dusty Springfield – A Brand New Me
- Odette – Amends
- Kansas – Dust In The Wind
- Dolly Parton – I Will Always Love You
- Frank Sinatra – All My Tomorrows
- The Beatles – The Long And Winding Road