Sonic Seasoning: 2024-11-12

  1. Elena Dakota – Swim
  2. Kyle Charles Hall – colours
  3. Carpenters – (They LOng To Be) Close To You
  4. Remi Wolf – Motocycle
  5. Remi Wolf – Just The Start
  6. Anya Anastasia – Losing Wild
  7. 5 Sided Cube – Lachie Is Sight Reading
  8. Tony Bennett – Someone Turned The Moon Upside Down
  9. J Besard – Bransles de village
  10. Sting – Message In A Bottle (Live Recording)
  11. Enya – Evening Falls
  12. My Cherie – Glitter Star
  13. Bonobo – The Keeper (Banks Remix)
