Sonic Seasoning: 2024-10-29

October 29, 2024

  1. Kaytranada – Lite Spots
  2. Bermuda Bay – Fizzy
  3. The Kooks – Cold Heart
  4. Billie Eilish – Ilomilo
  5. DJ YODA – Loving You
  6. 4 Non Blondes – What’s UP?
  7. Genesis – Follow YOu Follow Me
  8. Phil Collins – Droned
  9. Phil Collins – Hand IN Hand
  10. Cyamande – Brothers On The Slide
  11. Slow Mango – Ace
  12. Cymande – Brothers On The Slide
  13. Slow Mango – ACE
  14. Savage Garden – To The Moon And Back
  15. Vince Jones & Grace Knight – I’ve Got You Under MySkin
  16. Russell Morris – Hide and Seek
  17. Kylie Minogue – Confide In Me
The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-10-29

Previous post

The Mysterioso Show: 2024-10-29

