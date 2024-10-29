Sonic Seasoning: 2024-10-29
Written by Playlist Robot on October 29, 2024
- Kaytranada – Lite Spots
- Bermuda Bay – Fizzy
- The Kooks – Cold Heart
- Billie Eilish – Ilomilo
- DJ YODA – Loving You
- 4 Non Blondes – What’s UP?
- Genesis – Follow YOu Follow Me
- Phil Collins – Droned
- Phil Collins – Hand IN Hand
- Cyamande – Brothers On The Slide
- Slow Mango – Ace
- Cymande – Brothers On The Slide
- Slow Mango – ACE
- Savage Garden – To The Moon And Back
- Vince Jones & Grace Knight – I’ve Got You Under MySkin
- Russell Morris – Hide and Seek
- Kylie Minogue – Confide In Me