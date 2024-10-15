Sonic Seasoning: 2024-10-15
Written by Playlist Robot on October 15, 2024
- G2G – Bloodmeat
- Sex Drive – Shopping Blitz
- KISSLAND – MIX FROM BUB
- KISSLAND – CREME BRULEE
- Swell Maps – Midget Submarines
- DNA Lounge – Lost In Translation
- Sharkey – Someone Like Me
- Workhorse – Changing Of The Light
- Glass Beams – Taurus
- Diät – W.I.G.T.D.W.M?
- Total Control – Love Performance
- A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Connect To Consume
- Romero – White Dress
- Mortal Ambition – King Of The Ring
- Robert Sandrini – Occhie Su Di Me