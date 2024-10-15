Sonic Seasoning: 2024-10-15

October 15, 2024

  1. G2G – Bloodmeat
  2. Sex Drive – Shopping Blitz
  3. KISSLAND – MIX FROM BUB
  4. KISSLAND – CREME BRULEE
  5. Swell Maps – Midget Submarines
  6. DNA Lounge – Lost In Translation
  7. Sharkey – Someone Like Me
  8. Workhorse – Changing Of The Light
  9. Glass Beams – Taurus
  10. Diät – W.I.G.T.D.W.M?
  11. Total Control – Love Performance
  12. A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Connect To Consume
  13. Romero – White Dress
  14. Mortal Ambition – King Of The Ring
  15. Robert Sandrini – Occhie Su Di Me
