Sonic Seasoning: 2024-09-17
Written by Playlist Robot on September 17, 2024
- Steve Miller Band – Fly Like An Eagle
- Lady Gaga – Summer BOy
- Thelma Plum – LOve & War Ft. David Le’aupepe
- Bend – Bronton
- The Alan Parsons Project – May Be A Price To Pay
- Mark Ronson – When U Went Away Ft. Yebba
- Kate Bush – Army Dreamers
- Quebec Echo – Frock (Not Gonna Happen)
- The Police – Walking ON The Moon
- My Cherie – Rose In The Garden
- The Cure – Lovecats
- State Library – For Better or Worse
- Madonna – Frozen
- Henry Mancini – Pink Panther Tune