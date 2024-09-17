Sonic Seasoning: 2024-09-17

September 17, 2024

  1. Steve Miller Band – Fly Like An Eagle
  2. Lady Gaga – Summer BOy
  3. Thelma Plum – LOve & War Ft. David Le’aupepe
  4. Bend – Bronton
  5. The Alan Parsons Project – May Be A Price To Pay
  6. Mark Ronson – When U Went Away Ft. Yebba
  7. Kate Bush – Army Dreamers
  8. Quebec Echo – Frock (Not Gonna Happen)
  9. The Police – Walking ON The Moon
  10. My Cherie – Rose In The Garden
  11. The Cure – Lovecats
  12. State Library – For Better or Worse
  13. Madonna – Frozen
  14. Henry Mancini – Pink Panther Tune
