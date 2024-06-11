Sonic Seasoning: 2024-06-11
Written by Playlist Robot on June 11, 2024
- Amyl & The Sniffers – U Shouldn’t Be Doing That
- Lana Del Rey – diet mountain dew
- Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
- Wolf Alice – Formidable Cool
- Heart – Magic Man
- Kate Bush – Sat In Your Lap
- Divinyls – Casual Encounter
- Blondie – One Way or Another
- Part Time Lovers – London Gangster
- Amy Winehouse – Half Time
- Erin Buku – The Way
- The Megatonix – Just One Second
- Sugar Tongue – Rebound
- Motronomy – On The Motorway
- BADBADNOGOOD – Time Moves Slow