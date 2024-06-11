Sonic Seasoning: 2024-06-11

Written by on June 11, 2024

  1. Amyl & The Sniffers – U Shouldn’t Be Doing That
  2. Lana Del Rey – diet mountain dew
  3. Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
  4. Wolf Alice – Formidable Cool
  5. Heart – Magic Man
  6. Kate Bush – Sat In Your Lap
  7. Divinyls – Casual Encounter
  8. Blondie – One Way or Another
  9. Part Time Lovers – London Gangster
  10. Amy Winehouse – Half Time
  11. Erin Buku – The Way
  12. The Megatonix – Just One Second
  13. Sugar Tongue – Rebound
  14. Motronomy – On The Motorway
  15. BADBADNOGOOD – Time Moves Slow
