Sonic Seasoning: 2024-05-07

Written by on May 7, 2024

  1. Emily Wurramara – Cruisin’
  2. Tia Gostellow – Vague Utopia
  3. Los Palms – From The Shadows
  4. Ricky Albeck – It Goes
  5. Bonnie And The Walnuts – Your Home Town
  6. Bonnie And The Walnuts – Loverboy
  7. My Cherie – Rose In The Garden
  8. My Cherie – Glitter Star
  9. Billie Holiday – You Go To My Head
  10. Peggy Lee – Golden Earings
  11. Ertha Kitt – Lazy Afternoon
  12. Electric Fields – 2000 and Whatever
  13. Billie Eilish – Ilomilo
  14. Daft Punk Ft Paul Williams – Get Lucky
  15. Cold Chisel – Flame Trees
