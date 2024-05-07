Sonic Seasoning: 2024-05-07
Written by Playlist Robot on May 7, 2024
- Emily Wurramara – Cruisin’
- Tia Gostellow – Vague Utopia
- Los Palms – From The Shadows
- Ricky Albeck – It Goes
- Bonnie And The Walnuts – Your Home Town
- Bonnie And The Walnuts – Loverboy
- My Cherie – Rose In The Garden
- My Cherie – Glitter Star
- Billie Holiday – You Go To My Head
- Peggy Lee – Golden Earings
- Ertha Kitt – Lazy Afternoon
- Electric Fields – 2000 and Whatever
- Billie Eilish – Ilomilo
- Daft Punk Ft Paul Williams – Get Lucky
- Cold Chisel – Flame Trees